Report: Ezekiel Elliott leaving the country during his suspension

Ezekiel Elliott will leave the country during his suspension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Cowboys star running back will serve at least four games before his Dec. 1 court date.

Elliott will travel to an unknown destination outside the U.S. “to completely reset, clear his head, train and come back in late December for the Cowboys in the best shape has been in,” Rapoport said.

If Elliott has to serve all six games, he will return to game action on Christmas Eve against Seattle.

The Cowboys have averaged 183.4 rushing yards per game the past four games, the most in the NFL in that span. Elliott averaged 126.5 yards per game the past four games.

Alfred Morris will start in Elliott’s absence today.