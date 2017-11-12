Report: Goodell seeks $50 million, private jet for life

Jerry Jones apparently has opened yet another new front in his assault on Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract. Next step: Leak to the media what Goodell is looking for.

ESPN reports that Goodell has requested in writing roughly $50 million per year, along with lifetime use of a private jet and lifetime health insurance for his family.

As one unnamed owner (Jones?) told ESPN, “[S]everal owners in this league who don’t make $40 million a year.”

“That number for Roger just seems too much,” the unnamed owner (Jones?) said. “It’s offensive. It’s unseemly.”

Even if the unnamed owner (Jones?) isn’t Jones, the unnamed owner comes from a distinct minority of four or five. Those owners surely hope that the group grows, and leaks like this one won’t hurt that effort.

Regardless of the maneuverings and machinations that brought the information to light, the end result will be to indeed make Goodell even less popular among the public. (Or, at a minimum, it won’t make him more popular.) Although NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart tried to downplay fan attitudes toward Goodell during a Tuesday media briefing by pointing to the dichotomy between draft-day boos and individual fans clamoring for selfies, the news that he wants roughly $50 million per year plus a private plane for life won’t improve his standing among those on whom the league is counting to continue to support the game or, perhaps more importantly, to get back to supporting it the way they used to.

  2. If that’s really what he’s asking for then they should tell him to go take a hike and elect another commissioner. Those demands are ridiculous. It’s like he thinks the NFL exists because of him and to serve him. $50M a year? No way. That’s just insane.

  11. I’d love $50 mil and a private jet too! In my job that will never happen, but if that’s what the owners are willing to pay….than good for Roger. Personally, I think they could find someone better, for less money.

  16. He needs to hold one hand out for $50 million / plus private jet, and the other one under his butt. Let us know which one fills up first.

  18. Big corporations would gladly pay that amount to a CEO who could deliver the return on their investment the way Goodell has. The bottom line is Goodell is worth every penny of $50 million. Goodell might also be growing tired of some of these basket case owners, and is looking forward to life after the NFL. I can guarantee you one thing, if Jerry Jones becomes the guiding force for the NFL, the league will suffer.

  19. Pretty good for a BA in Economics from a small Western Pa. college
    “ nestled in the Bosom of the Allegheny Mountains “ ..
    This is a done deal. With Mara and Rooney on the comp
    committee. No way will those two do anything that Rogers doesn’t
    want.
    That being said, down the road Roger best make sure he
    has a consensus on all he does and no more dragging his feet on
    issues like the anthem protests. Allowing that to fester, along with
    untimely statements by owners , didn’t just tarnish the shield…
    it put a big dent in it.

  20. Pretty entertaining. $50M a year and he wants to also ensure he has has health insurance for life too? That’s like a week of pay. Make him buy his own private jet.

  21. Why is this job even worth $20mil/year which is a Kings Ransom for someone who has mismanaged so many health, labor, social and behavioral issues? And doesn’t he have a multi-layered staff of specialists and lawyers who actually handle most the league’s administration? How much is an owner’s lackey inept frontman really worth?

  22. Well, I’m an owner and I don’t make $40 million a year. But the jet would be nice. And the health insurance. But, if Roger can get it, more power to him. With these huge TV contracts, the NFL can afford it.

  24. I mean that is crazy to think Goodell has earned that in any way shape or form. But…its also crazy to think any of the owners make less than 40mil a year.

  25. Its Sunday, weighing my options about whether or not I want to watch football or begin re-binging American Horror Story or Arrow. Sorry NFL, bring back football and I’ll settle right back in. Continue this garbage with 25 flags a game, over protection of the QB, and Thursday Night football’s over saturated garbage and you may just lose me and many others for good.

  26. Just walk away from that stupid offer. He has done NOTHING to address the ratings decline by players who are allowed to kneel while telling me “I don’t understand”. You give me $500,000 a year and I’ll get you more money then you owners have ever seen. I used to be a media negotiator but am now in private practice. He has shown no leadership. He is part of the problem, not part of the solution. WHY IS HE MAKING MORE THEN THE TOP PAID PLAYERS? Come on now.

  27. Don’t confuse what he wants with what he will get. It’s a negotiation. He takes a lot of bullets for the owners. I feel zero sympathy for owners complaining he’d make too much. It must be rough when you’re not quite making 49 mil a year. This stuff is why I’d like to see ratings and revenues drop.

  28. Considering what we allow ourselves to be put through by the TSA, I’m surprised everyone isn’t asking for a private jet as part of their employment benefits.

  29. This a planted story coming from Jerrah!
    Even if it is true, this seems like a reasonable amount sell your integrity and be a Symbolic Stooge for the owners at their discretion!

  36. Jones is determined to bring everything down over Ezekiel Elliot. Until further notice, it is very safe to assume that the anonymous source of any negative Goodell contract news is Jones.

    You know what, he can ask for whatever he wants, if the owners ON THE COMMITTEE don’t like it, they won’t give it to him. This isn’t a popularity contest but it seems Jones is determined to make it one.

    The problem is Goodell can’t get into a media war with Jones on this because, true or false, it’s not going to win him any fans. There are fans who will believe any negative thing about Goodell and the rest don’t care.

  37. PresidentTrumpIsRightRespectYourCountryAndFlag says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:13 pm
    Like him or not Commissioner Goodell is probably the best commissioner in the history of professional sports, he can demand whatever he wants and should easily be given it.

    ***************************************************************************************

    Ladies and gentlemen, your troll of the year list above.

  38. Wish I could be so utterly and totally incompetent and corrupt and get compensated like that.

    Hopefully they fire him and our national nightmare will be over.

  40. Of course, all the comments will be how ridiculous Goodell’s demands are, but what he’s asking for is somewhat in line with top CEO pay for businesses with multi-billion dollar revenues. Which is what the NFL is. The argument would be though that Roger isn’t truly a CEO, in that he doesn’t have full P&L control of the 32 businesses. He helps manage the overall revenues in the form of TV and licensing agreements, but he is in effect more of a portfolio manager than a true CEO. Still, he is ultimately responsible negotiating the biggest revenue stream for the owners, their collective television contracts. And for that, the owners would be essentially each paying him a little more than a million dollars per, to generate on avergage $400 Million per team. Is what he asking for high end? Yes, but it isn’t so high as to be absurd.

  42. The insatiable greed of the owners in squeezing every dollar out of the game (see London games, Thursday night fiascos) is equaled by Goodell’s demands after a reign in which he has failed in every regard except making money for said greedy owners. Seems like an absolutely perfect match!

  43. Funny that he wants health care for him and his family for life, but doesn’t wanna give jack to the players in regard to health care in their post-NFL lives.

  46. With little effort, the NFL can find 10,000 Executives in the world that are objectively better than Roger and will do it for less than $50MILLION/year.

    He is not very intelligent and has screwed up the kneeling issue. They can do better.

  48. PresidentTrumpIsRightRespectYourCountryAndFlag says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:13 pm
    Like him or not Commissioner Goodell is probably the best commissioner in the history of professional sports, he can demand whatever he wants and should easily be given it.
    ******

    Is Goodell’s wife so desperate that she opened a PFT account too now?

  49. Why hate on Roger for trying to “take care of his family” like the players? He is just using his leverage like the players do. If fans don’t like it then find a way to get his job and then ask for less.

  51. Goodell’s poor leadership has resulted in a series of controversial high-profile PR snafus, declining TV ratings, and has laid the groundwork for a dramatic decline in league revenues.

    And he thinks he deserves a RAISE?

  52. negadelphianinjersey says:
    Its Sunday, weighing my options about whether or not I want to watch football or begin re-binging American Horror Story or Arrow. Sorry NFL, bring back football and I’ll settle right back in. Continue this garbage with 25 flags a game, over protection of the QB, and Thursday Night football’s over saturated garbage and you may just lose me and many others for good.
    – – – – – –
    I’m watching Telly Savalas in Kojak on Hulu today.

  53. seahawks80 says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    A million dollars a week to make dumb decisions? Who does he think he is Trump?
    ____________________
    I have never encountered anyone that could be classified as intelligent that believes President TRUMP is “dumb.” He has been super-successful for 4 decades in the most competitive environment before being 16 professional politicians and the Establishment candidate for President that had the help of the Media and outspent him near 3 to 1. If he is “dumb,” what does that say about a loser like you?

  58. Colin Kaepernick is available and it should be MANDATED that he interviews for the Commishioners position.

    He seems to know what’s right for the NFL.

    DON’T WATCH, PURCHASE, LISTEN, the NFL product. Take back your Sunday’s. Watch NCAA football.
    #untileveryplayerstands

  59. Give him the same type of healthcare veterans get and we’ll see how fast he changes his mind on that part of the compensation package.

  61. Robert Kraft has no problem with this and neither does the Ravens or Saints owners. Roger Goodell saved the NFL and the owners know it. Commissioner, ask for anything you want and Good luck!

  62. He’s doing a great job of keeping Kap out of the league, and getting these silly kneelers to quietly go away. Pay the man.

  66. charliecharger says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:17 pm
    Big corporations would gladly pay that amount to a CEO who could deliver the return on their investment the way Goodell has. The bottom line is Goodell is worth every penny of $50 million. Goodell might also be growing tired of some of these basket case owners, and is looking forward to life after the NFL. I can guarantee you one thing, if Jerry Jones becomes the guiding force for the NFL, the league will suffer.

    ————————-

    Jones has been the guiding force for the league for years. Why do you think the league is where it’s at, financially? Why do you think he was put in the Hall Of Fame? It was for just that, his innovation and foresight in regards to the financial growth of the league. Yeah, it’s really suffering….

  69. z0inks says:
    November 12, 2017 at 12:32 pm
    Goodell’s poor leadership has resulted in a series of controversial high-profile PR snafus, declining TV ratings, and has laid the groundwork for a dramatic decline in league revenues.

    And he thinks he deserves a RAISE?

    2 0 Rate This

    ——————

    i am speechless at how disconnected these scumbags are from
    reality

  71. after I read the article, lines from MacArthur Park went floating in my head (paraphrased)…someone left the (NFL’s) cake out in the rain, I(fans)don’t think that I (fans)can take it, because it (the love of pro football) took so long to bake it, and I (the fans) will never have that recipe again…oh, no!

  73. From my catbird seat….it looks like Rodger has leverage to be asking this. Jerry when amongst like individuals(the other 30 owners) I’m guessing he is somewhat laughed at.

