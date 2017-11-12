Saints RB Daniel Lasco taken from field by ambulance

Getty Images

The Saints are up 14-3 on the Bills in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Buffalo, but their thoughts aren’t totally on the game at the moment.

Running back Daniel Lasco was covering the kickoff after Mark Ingram‘s second touchdown run of the afternoon and remained down on the turf after slamming his helmet into Bills kick returner Brandon Tate‘s thigh. Saints players immediately began waving to the sideline for help.

Medical personnel called for a stretcher and an ambulance rolled onto the New Era Stadium field while Lasco was being stabilized. Lasco raised his right arm to give a thumbs up while being loaded into the ambulance and will presumably be heading straight to the hospital for further tests.

It was a scary scene and we hope to making a positive update about Lasco’s condition in the near future.