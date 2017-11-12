Saints stay aggressive on first drive, go up 7-3

Getty Images

The Saints faced a fourth-and-one in field goal range on their first possession in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, but they opted to try for more than matching Buffalo’s output on their first drive.

After taking a timeout, the Saints gave the ball to Mark Ingram and the running back thundered for 25 yards before going down at the 5-yard-line. A pass interference penalty set the Saints up on the one and Ingram punched it in from there for a 7-3 lead.

Ingram had 14-yard run earlier in the draft, so he’s off to a strong start. The same is true of Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who had a 36-yard run to set up the Buffalo field goal.

That’s more yards than McCoy had against the Jets in Week Nine and the Buffalo offense features another new look from their last time out in wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. Benjamin caught a nine-yard pass to open the game and was targeted by Tyrod Taylor twice in the red zone without making a connection.