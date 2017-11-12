Scot McCloughan’s grievance hearing set for December 18

Getty Images

Five weeks from today, Washington faces the Cardinals at home. The next day, Washington takes on a much more familiar foe.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a hearing has been set for December 18 in the grievance filed by former G.M. Scot McCloughan against the team. Fired by the team in March for cause, McCloughan seeks payment of the balance of his contract. Washington has refused to pay.

It’s believed that Washington will argue that McCloughan was fired for alcohol use. The grievance is to expected to focus on proving that it’s a pretext for some other reason that would not justify blocking his compensation.

Starting on December 18, both sides will commence the process of proving their respective cases to the arbitrator, barring a settlement before then.