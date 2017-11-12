Sean Lee leaves with hamstring injury; Devonta Freeman out with concussion

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost weakside linebacker Sean Lee, who aggravated his hamstring in the second quarter. He had missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Lee was shoved by left tackle Jake Matthews and pulled up limping. He kept his helmet on when the Cowboys defense returned to the field, but remained standing on the sideline.

In the two games Lee missed, the Cowboys gave up an average of 164 rushing yards per game. With him, the Cowboys allowed only 80 rushing yards per game.

The Falcons, though, might have a hard time taking advantage of Lee’s absence without running back Devonta Freeman. Freeman took a shot from linebacker Anthony Hitchens, and the Falcons have ruled him out with a concussion.