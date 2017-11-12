Sean McDermott confirms Tyrod Taylor remains the starting quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on November 12, 2017, 4:46 PM EST
The Bills gave Nathan Peterman some time at quarterback during Sunday’s 47-10 loss to the Saints and Peterman got the team into the end zone for the only time when he hit Nick O'Leary for a seven-yard touchdown with 1:54 to play in the game.

Peterman went 7-of-10 for 79 yards on a day when Tyrod Taylor was 9-of-18 for 56 yards and an interception, but any notion that the look at Peterman in the fourth quarter would lead to more was snuffed right after the game.

Coach Sean McDermott said that the team saw being on the wrong end of a blowout as a chance to get Peterman some game action rather than the move being related to Taylor’s play. McDermott confirmed Taylor remains the team’s starter with a game in Los Angeles against the Chargers on tap.

Taylor’s numbers from the Week Nine loss to the Jets look better, but he tacked on stats after the Bills went down 34-7 in what turned out to be a 34-21 loss. More of that could lead to a longer run for Peterman at some point, but the Bills are still 5-4 and in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC so it’s not a big surprise that they aren’t shaking up the offense.

12 responses to “Sean McDermott confirms Tyrod Taylor remains the starting quarterback

  7. Taylor had 4 years behind Flacco to prepare to be and Nfl quarterback. This is his 3rd year as a starter. We know his ceiling. Its Peterman time. If that goes bad, the Bills definitely need to trade up for a franchise quarterback.

  9. Bills fans are so delusional, they convinced themselves Taylor is an NFL QB and the Bills are an NFL team.

    Just lose baby.

  10. Taylor is a fake QB wearing a Halloween costume every Sunday.

    It is time to dispense with any notion that this guy has any pro football QB skills.

    But then again he’s black.

    ‘Nuff said.

  11. joetoronto says:
    November 12, 2017 at 5:21 pm
    You have to love how you hide behind a computer screen with 9 IDs in your parents basement, be a man, cross the border. You have nothing in Toronto, nothing.

  12. 2nd consecutive week of total Bills team fail, where has the defence gone? Sad to see but it seems things are falling apart rapidly.

    For you Tyrod lovers, horrible playing today…56 yards total passing? I am sorry, not the number you will see from a franchise QB.
    Sadly he didn’t get his chance to again pad his stats during garbage time. Yes D stunk, but so did TT.

    Bills are headed for that 7-9 or 8-8 season again, and this management needs to think long term re-build. This includes starting Peterman soon, let’s see what he’s got and give him valuable game experience. They also have to be thinking QB at draft day.

