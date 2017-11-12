Sean McDermott confirms Tyrod Taylor remains the starting quarterback

Getty Images

The Bills gave Nathan Peterman some time at quarterback during Sunday’s 47-10 loss to the Saints and Peterman got the team into the end zone for the only time when he hit Nick O'Leary for a seven-yard touchdown with 1:54 to play in the game.

Peterman went 7-of-10 for 79 yards on a day when Tyrod Taylor was 9-of-18 for 56 yards and an interception, but any notion that the look at Peterman in the fourth quarter would lead to more was snuffed right after the game.

Coach Sean McDermott said that the team saw being on the wrong end of a blowout as a chance to get Peterman some game action rather than the move being related to Taylor’s play. McDermott confirmed Taylor remains the team’s starter with a game in Los Angeles against the Chargers on tap.

Taylor’s numbers from the Week Nine loss to the Jets look better, but he tacked on stats after the Bills went down 34-7 in what turned out to be a 34-21 loss. More of that could lead to a longer run for Peterman at some point, but the Bills are still 5-4 and in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC so it’s not a big surprise that they aren’t shaking up the offense.