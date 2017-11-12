Solomon Thomas inactive, Joe Staley back in lineup for 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers have their starting left tackle back in the lineup, but they will be without one of their first-round draft picks for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is inactive for the second game in a row. Thomas hurt his MCL against the Eagles two weeks ago and was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Left tackle Joe Staley is back after fracturing his orbital bone in the same game. He and right tackle Trent Brown have not both been in the lineup since Week Seven, but are both playing this week.

Linebacker Elijah Lee, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and offensive lineman Darrell Williams join the previously ruled out tight end George Kittle, defensive lineman Aaron Lynch and wide receiver Trent Taylor on the inactive list.

The Giants ruled out linebackers B.J. Goodson, Keenan Robinson and Devon Kennard on Friday. Quarterback Davis Webb is inactive again, so he won’t be replacing Eli Manning for any reason this week. Wide receiver Travis Rudolph, cornerback Donte Deayon and tackle Chad Wheeler are also sitting out this Sunday.