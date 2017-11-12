Steelers lose Mike Mitchell, Joe Haden

AP

The Steelers lost cornerback Joe Haden to a left leg injury. He returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a leg sleeve. The team has ruled out his return, obviously.

It got worse when safety Mike Mitchell was carted off early in the third quarter to have his ankle evaluated.

Mitchell had his right cleat off, and the Steelers listed him as questionable to return.

Mitchell just returned to a full practice Friday after injuring his Achilles in the team’s Oct. 29 game against the Lions. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Mitchell made four tackles before leaving, while Haden departed before recording any statistics.