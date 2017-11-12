Steelers score 14 unanswered to tie Colts 17-17

AP

The Steelers seem to have gotten it together in the second half. After falling behind 17-3 early in the third quarter, Pittsburgh has scored 14 unanswered points.

Ben Roethlisberger found JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 7-yard touchdown with 7:47 remaining in the third quarter. The extra point, though, was blocked, leaving Pittsburgh trailing by eight.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett underwent concussion protocol after being hit in the head by Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt. Brissett immediately grabbed the back of his head.

Brissett returned and hit Jack Doyle on a short pass, but the ball went through Doyle’s hands. Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier intercepted it at the Indianapolis 10.

The Steelers took advantage three plays later with a 7-yard pass from Roethlisberger to Vance McDonald. Pittsburgh converted the 2-point conversion on a pass from Roethlisberger to Martavis Bryant, tying it at 17-17.