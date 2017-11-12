Steelers’ touchdown celebration mocked A.J. Green-Jalen Ramsey fight

Getty Images

The big news in the NFL last week was all the fighting on the field, highlighted by a major brawl between Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Today, the Steelers decided to make light of that brawl.

After Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster scored a touchdown, he and Le'Veon Bell, reenacted the Green-Ramsey fight in the end zone. But while that’s an original touchdown celebration, Smith-Schuster said he was disappointed that he and Bell didn’t really make it a perfect match for the way Green and Ramsey went at it.

“I mean, you can’t really rehearse what’s really going on with the A.J. and Ramsey thing, but hey, we made a mistake and we’ll come back to it,” Smith-Schuster said. “We got to get better next week for celebrations.”

Smith-Schuster said they’ll be working on their celebrations — and working on making sure they play well enough that they have reasons to celebrate.