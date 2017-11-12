Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander has a lot of connections to NFL players past and present.

The Dolphins don’t plan to alter their pass rushing approach against Cam Newton.

K Stephen Gostkowski has provided the Patriots with continued stability.

TE Eric Tomlinson has impressed Jets coach Todd Bowles.

A look back at the first half of the Ravens season.

Running through the mechanics of taking the Bengals on the road.

The Browns secondary expects to have its hands full on Sunday.

Second halves have been good for the Steelers in the past.

TE C.J. Fiedorowicz is excited to be back with the Texans.

Colts TE Brandon Williams likes playing close to home after college on the West Coast.

A numerical breakdown of the Jaguars at the halfway point of their season.

Titans CB Adoree' Jackson has been compared to Bengals CB Adam Jones.

Broncos TE A.J. Derby will be on the same field as the Patriots again this weekend.

The Chiefs would like the ground game to pick up upon their return from a bye.

The Chargers are trying to keep their win streak against the Jaguars going.

TE Jared Cook has become a valuable part of the Raiders offense.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence will face off with JUCO teammate Ryan Schraeder on Sunday.

Where does this Giants season rank among the worst in franchise history?

Five surprising things about the Eagles’ 8-1 start to the season.

The Redskins moved to add some healthy bodies to the roster.

Will the Bears get more aggressive with their passing game?

Running through some keys for the Lions against Cleveland.

Packers QB Brett Hundley may need to spend more time in the pocket.

Is T Riley Reiff the Vikings’ MVP for the first half of the season?

S Keanu Neal has taken on a leadership role for the Falcons.

A few predictions for the Panthers’ Monday night game.

The Saints don’t see the Bills much, but they know Sean McDermott well.

How does Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick compare to Josh McCown?

Cardinals T D.J. Humphries and S Tyvon Branch were having productive seasons before season-ending injuries.

Will the Rams start seeing more fan support?

Examining why defenses are getting the better of the 49ers.

Comparing the Seahawks’ schedule with the Rams’ slate.