Posted by Josh Alper on November 12, 2017, 8:03 PM EST
Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn’t get on the field during Sunday’s win, but he was in uniform and on the bench during a regular season game a little more than 14 months after the major knee injury that cost him the 2016 season and raised doubts about his ability to play again.

That alone was enough for him to shed some tears on the sideline as the national anthem played before the game at FedEx Field.

“Man, I was trying to keep it together,” Bridgewater said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “It’s just, opportunities like these don’t come around twice. So when you get that second opportunity, you cherish it. You hold it, and you never want to let it go. Today, it got the best of me.”

With Bridgewater back on the roster and healthy enough to play, the big question in Minnesota has shifted to when he’ll be under center again. The team doing the game for FOX Sports reported that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said at a production meeting that he has a plan to get Bridgewater some playing time and Zimmer talked about it after the game.

“I’ve got a plan, and we’ll just see how it goes,” Zimmer said. “Sometimes plans change, but we’ll see how it goes. We’ll sit down this week and we’ll visit about it and we’re going to go from there.”

Case Keenum was having a nearly flawless day before throwing interceptions on back-to-back drives that helped the Redskins inch back into the game. The overall performance — 21-of-29 for 304 yards and four touchdowns — doesn’t scream out for a replacement, although it remains to be seen exactly what Zimmer is planning for his team’s offense.

11 responses to “Teddy Bridgewater: When you get that second opportunity, you cherish it

  2. 250dollarnflowner says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:10 pm
    come on Zim, let’s roll with Teddy!

    Only a Vikings’ fan would want to change the QB when Case has the team at 7-2

  4. I love Teddy Bridgewater as a player and a person. He is everything that you would expect from a player. He is selfless, giving, and a tremendous teammate, unlike that Diva to the east.

    I think the Vikes need to see where he is at before deciding to extend him or let him walk, but Keenum has earned the right to remain the starter, and he deserves to stay there until he either plays his way out of the position, or gets injured.

  6. The time will come soon enough. In the coming weeks the offense will likely sputter at some point, and Teddy will get his shot. Until that happens, there no reason to make a change.

  8. nhpats says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:14 pm
    250dollarnflowner says:
    November 12, 2017 at 8:10 pm
    come on Zim, let’s roll with Teddy!

    Only a Vikings’ fan would want to change the QB when Case has the team at 7-2
    I’d guess only about 10% of Vikes fans would pull Keenum the way he’s playing. nhpats is apparently in the minority. In Zimmer we trust.

  9. Teddy B leads Vikings to first franchise Super Bowl in their home stadium. Don’t take this as a prediction. but it would be so nice if this happened. It won’t. But man, that be awesome.

