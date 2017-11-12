Teddy Bridgewater: When you get that second opportunity, you cherish it

AP

Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn’t get on the field during Sunday’s win, but he was in uniform and on the bench during a regular season game a little more than 14 months after the major knee injury that cost him the 2016 season and raised doubts about his ability to play again.

That alone was enough for him to shed some tears on the sideline as the national anthem played before the game at FedEx Field.

“Man, I was trying to keep it together,” Bridgewater said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “It’s just, opportunities like these don’t come around twice. So when you get that second opportunity, you cherish it. You hold it, and you never want to let it go. Today, it got the best of me.”

With Bridgewater back on the roster and healthy enough to play, the big question in Minnesota has shifted to when he’ll be under center again. The team doing the game for FOX Sports reported that Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said at a production meeting that he has a plan to get Bridgewater some playing time and Zimmer talked about it after the game.

“I’ve got a plan, and we’ll just see how it goes,” Zimmer said. “Sometimes plans change, but we’ll see how it goes. We’ll sit down this week and we’ll visit about it and we’re going to go from there.”

Case Keenum was having a nearly flawless day before throwing interceptions on back-to-back drives that helped the Redskins inch back into the game. The overall performance — 21-of-29 for 304 yards and four touchdowns — doesn’t scream out for a replacement, although it remains to be seen exactly what Zimmer is planning for his team’s offense.