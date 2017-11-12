The Ben McAdoo watch begins

Getty Images

PFT caught wind on Sunday morning of buzz that Ben McAdoo could be out as coach of the Giants on Monday if his 1-7 team loses to the 0-9 49ers.

Now that it has happened, it’s time to keep all eyes and ears open for a premature pink slip for Ben McAdoo.

An in-season firing would go against the team’s reputation, along with all reports regarding McAdoo’s future. But now that the Giants have lost once again — and have once again shown signs of players not going all out (check out the replay of C.J. Beathard‘s touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and the effort given, or not, by cornerback Eli Apple) — Monday could be the last day for McAdoo to bring his slick-backed ‘do to the team’s facility.

This isn’t a firm report that it will happen. But people in the know are saying that it could. And so we’ll wait to see whether it’s McAdoo or someone else running the show when the Giants face the Chiefs next Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where the crowd eventually be as small as the crowd they saw today in Santa Clara.