The Ben McAdoo watch begins

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2017, 7:34 PM EST
Getty Images

PFT caught wind on Sunday morning of buzz that Ben McAdoo could be out as coach of the Giants on Monday if his 1-7 team loses to the 0-9 49ers.

Now that it has happened, it’s time to keep all eyes and ears open for a premature pink slip for Ben McAdoo.

An in-season firing would go against the team’s reputation, along with all reports regarding McAdoo’s future. But now that the Giants have lost once again — and have once again shown signs of players not going all out (check out the replay of C.J. Beathard‘s touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and the effort given, or not, by cornerback Eli Apple) — Monday could be the last day for McAdoo to bring his slick-backed ‘do to the team’s facility.

This isn’t a firm report that it will happen. But people in the know are saying that it could. And so we’ll wait to see whether it’s McAdoo or someone else running the show when the Giants face the Chiefs next Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where the crowd eventually be as small as the crowd they saw today in Santa Clara.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “The Ben McAdoo watch begins

  3. There are hardly ever any in season HC firings and least of all from an organization as conservative as the Giants. However, McAdoo is asking for it and they do have a former HC as an assistant right now so it probably would be the wise move. Either way, the Giants won’t win again this season. They are what people in NY thought the Jets would be.

  6. Just like a hurricanes status this is not a watch it’s now a warning and you should evaluate

  8. The NFL needs to revoke the team from the Giants and sell it to China.

    Time to dissolve the criminal family enterprise of the Mara Family.

  9. patsrthegreatest says:
    November 12, 2017 at 7:37 pm
    Totally quit on the coach

    What about that Giants trolls?
    ———————————————
    Hate to disappoint you, but I’m a Giants fan, not a troll. They are arguably the worst team in the league this year, but that isn’t going to stop me from being a fan. Every team has these years (yes, the Patriots do too, but the bandwagon fans wouldn’t know that).

    MacAdoo is not only a bad coach, but he’s an ARROGANT bad coach. Not a combination that is going to last long. He lost this team weeks ago. That being said, he can take Jerry Reese and Eli Apple with him. And don’t forget to take E”wreck” Flowers while you’re at it!

  11. considering how bad it is going to be this week in the NYC media,ben might be asking to be fired. after the way his team has completely quit on him the last few weeks,is there any doubt? the oldest saying in the nfl “i can’t fire all the players ,so i have to fire the coach”

  12. Hint #1: is he running after the team bus on the way to the airport??????
    Hint #2: it’s not stopping for him.

  13. You could esemble the greatest team in the world if the effort isn’t there if they are not put in positions to succeeed and the p
    LAY calling and preparation is awful they won’t win this is not on Reese it’s all on macadufus

  25. At least SF was putting out a professional effort in the 9 games they lost. It paid off today against a NYG squad that had zero guts and less effort. Nice first win Niners/Shanahan/Lynch and Giants you should be ashamed of that pathetic effort

  26. endtimesparty says:
    November 12, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    I thought that win at Denver after all those injuries would have given him a job for life.
    ———————————————————————————————————————–
    Well, it turns out that Denver is terrible, so beating them didn’t mean squat.

  28. After firing the coach, find every player that quit on the coach Sunday and find a replacement. Put the starter on the bench. Find someway to dock their pay. Dare (dare, dare!) the NFLPA to file a complaint. Trade or release every one of them on the first day after the end of the season. It’s one thing if the team is truly that bad; it’s another thing when the team quits on the coach. That’s a cancer that can be treated quickly.

  29. Mcadoo has handled himself like a clown since he got here but when you have your entire defense making business decisions on the field , including those that were very handsomely paid last offseason , the problems are much deeper than who coaching the team .

  30. People hated the previous head coach and continually were saying he was out. Then they’d catch fire and win. All this was suppose to change with the new head coach. It’s an organization problem. They lost their star player on offense.

  31. He looks like the villain from the movie ‘True Lies’ with Schwarzenegger and he should be managing a fast food restaurant.

  34. What a total bust he has turned out to be. No passion on the side lines or at the podium. I vote the team just leaves him on the west coast.

  38. Looks like a lot of head coaches will be canned soon.

    McAdoo
    McCarthy
    Fox
    Lewis
    Jackson
    Koetter

    Probably more I’m not thinking of right now, but at least 6-7 will be gone next year.

  40. When you let a gm stay who then says he wanted to go with youth at tackle despite having an older immobile QB and no talent at tackle as a demonstrated fact that is talked about in all the papers for months, you get what you deserve. Giants ownership is as stupid as the worst part of the 70s, exemplified by that stupid GD Superbowl clock they had a couple of years ago. A sign of intelligence would see ress and McAdoo gone in the morning. A disgrace. And all these high priced free agents that won’t play now, cut them in the morning too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!