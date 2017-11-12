Titans come back to beat Bengals, improve to 6-3

AP

The Bengals didn’t have many chances, but A..J. Green gave them one late.

The only problem was giving DeMarco Murray another opportunity.

Murray caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 36 seconds left in the game, propelling the Titans to a 24-20 win over the Bengals.

It was his third touchdown of the day after he ran for two, but the best of the day because of the timing.

The Bengals were lifeless much of the day but took the lead late with a 70-yard touchdown catch-and-run by wide receiver A.J. Green. But the Titans responded with a 12-play, 68-yard touchdown drive to seal things.

Tennessee (6-3) controlled the action most of the day, and held a mammoth 84-50 edge in offensive plays, while rolling up 416 yards.

The Bengals had just 39 yards in the second half before Green’s touchdown, and though they finished with 308 cosmetic yards, it wasn’t nearly that close.

The win keeps the Titans atop the AFC South, while the Bengals have now lost three of their last four to fall to 3-6.

Of course, they have other problems to worry about, as linebacker Vontzae Burfict was ejected for bumping an official, and cornerback Adam Jones left the game with a concussion.