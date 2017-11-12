Trent Williams in, Jordan Reed out for Washington

Getty Images

Washington’s offense is getting healthier, but not all the way back.

Left tackle Trent Williams, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury, is expected to play today against the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. But tight end Jordan Reed is out for another week with a hamstring injury.

Having Williams back protecting Kirk Cousins‘ blind side will be big against Vikings defensive end Everson Griffin, who has 10 sacks through eight games this year.

The matchup between 4-4 Washington and 6-2 Minnesota has NFC playoff implications for both sides, and Washington, which pulled off a surprising win in Seattle last week with a depleted roster, could make a big statement with another win today.