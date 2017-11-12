Vikings hang on to beat Washington, improve to 7-2

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum nearly let Washington back into the game.

But all the stuff he did before that was enough to help his team to a fifth straight win.

Minnesota held on for a 38-30 win over Washington, with the Vikings offense putting on a clinic for most of the day.

The part that wasn’t a clinic was the back-to-back interceptions by Washington safety D.J. Swearinger, which helped his side get back to within a score.

But on the whole, Keenum’s day was impressive, as former starter Teddy Bridgewater returned to the sidelines.

Keenum finished 21-of-29 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, more than offsetting the two turnovers.

And with that, the Vikings improved to 7-2 on the season, on a day when their defense was far from perfect. Kirk Cousins threw for 327 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores, which made for a nice fantasy football line.

Washington dipped to 4-5 with the home loss.