Vikings rolling on offense, up 28-17 on Washington

AP

Washington has played a pretty good half of offensive football.

They’re still down 28-17 at halftime, because Case Keenum has played a great half.

The Vikings quarterback has thrown for 188 yards and three touchdowns already, as the Vikings have rolled up 247 yards of total offense in 30 minutes of football.

That’s counteracting a pretty good half of work by Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has thrown for a surprising 149 yards and a touchdown of his own, but he’s also been picked off once.

The Vikings are used to winning with defense and just-enough from Keenum, but he’s showing he isn’t just some placeholder for Sam Bradford and now Teddy Bridgewater.