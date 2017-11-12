Vontaze Burfict ejected for contact with official

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has done it again.

Burfict was just ejected for making contact with an official, a play after he was flagged for a late hit, after the second flag, the Titans punched it into the end zone for a 14-6 lead.

The Bengals were already playing without linebacker Kevin Minter, leaving them thin at the position.

It’s also likely going to make Burfict’s wallet thinner, as he’s the definition of a recidivist. Perhaps anticipating that, he left the field making the Johnny Manziel “money” signal with his hands.

He was suspended three games this year for an illegal hit, and some thought he should have been suspended two weeks ago for kicking Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix, though he avoided punishment for that one.