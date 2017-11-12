Washington marches right down the field on Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings are playing without sack leader Everson Griffen today, and Washington is taking full advantage.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins hit wide receiver Maurice Harris with a 36-yard touchdown, putting them up 7-0 in impressive fashion.

For the Vikings, it was a rough start for a defense which has carried them.

Cousins was a perfect 4-of-4 passing for 59 yards, as Washington marched 75 yards in seven plays on their first possession, and Harris found a way to make his first catch of the season memorable, hauling it in with one hand and falling just inside the pylon.

Harris was just called up from the practice squad yesterday.