Week 10 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Saints at Bills

Saints: S Kenny Vaccaro, QB Taysom Hill, LB Hau'oli Kikaha, OL Cameron Tom, OL Bryce Harris, WR Austin Carr, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Bills: T Cordy Glenn, WR Zay Jones, CB E.J. Gaines, G John Miller, RB Travaris Cadet, TE Khari Lee, T Conor McDermott

Packers at Bears

Packers: S Morgan Burnett, T Bryan Bulaga, DT Quinton Dial, LB Chris Odom, CB Donatello Brown, RB Devante Mays

Bears: LB Danny Trevathan, CB Bryce Callahan, TE Dion Sims, CB Sherrick McManis, DL Roy Robertson-Harris, OL Tom Compton, QB Mark Sanchez

Browns at Lions

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, DL T.Y. McGill, TE Matt Lengel, DL Larry Ogunjobi, OL Marcus Martin, WR Kasen Williams, DB Darius Hillary

Lions: G T.J. Lang, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, DE Ziggy Ansah, RB Zach Zenner, RB Tion Green, CB Teez Tabor, S Don Carey

Steelers at Colts

Steelers: LB James Harrison, QB Josh Dobbs, WR Justin Hunter, CB Brian Allen, T Jerald Hawkins, OL Matt Feiler, DL Daniel McCullers

Colts: LB John Simon, WR Kamar Aiken, CB D.J. White, OL LeRaven Clark, RB Matt Jones, OL Tyreek Burwell, OL Isaiah Williams

Chargers at Jaguars

Chargers: QB Cardale Jones, WR Geremy Davis, RB Branden Oliver, LB Hayes Pullard, T Joe Barksdale, TE Sean Culkin, TE Jeff Cumberland

Jaguars: WR Jaelen Strong, CB Jalen Myrick, DT Eli Ankou, RB Chris Reed, T William Poehls, T Jermey Parnell, DT Sheldon Day

Jets at Buccaneers

Jets: RB Matt Forte, QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Derrick Jones, CB Robert Nelson, LB David Bass, LB Obum Gwacham, OL Jonotthan Harrison

Buccaneers: QB Jameis Winston, DE Will Gholston, CB Robert McClain, C Joe Hawley, OL Caleb Benenoch, TE Antony Auclair, DT Sealver Siliga

Bengals at Titans

Bengals: LB Kevin Minter, DT Pat Sims, CB KeiVarae Russell, S Shaun Williams, OL Adam Redmond, OL Christian Westerman, WR Tyler Boyd

Titans: G Quinton Spain, QB Brandon Weeden, RB Darius Jennings, DB Kalan Reed, S Curtis Riley, LB Nate Palmer, DL David King

Vikings at Redskins

Vikings: T Mike Remmers, G Jeremiah Sirles, DE Everson Griffen, QB Kyle Sloter, DL Tashawn Bower, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown

Redskins: DL Matt Ioannidis, TE Jordan Reed, TE Niles Paul, S Montae Nicholson, G Arie Kouandjio, WR Brian Quick, OL Tony Bergstrom