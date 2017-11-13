49ers release Tony McDaniel

Getty Images

The 49ers released defensive lineman Tony McDaniel. The move creates a roster spot for Tank Carradine, who is eligible to return from injured reserve next week and play against the Seahawks on Nov. 26.

The 49ers are on a bye this week.

McDaniel, 32, signed with the 49ers on Oct. 17. He played in the team’s past four games as a reserve lineman, making five tackles and forcing a fumble. He has played for five teams in 12 seasons.

The 49ers will get Carradine back and also could see the return of Solomon Thomas from an MCL sprain.

San Francisco also announced it has placed offensive lineman JP Flynn on the practice squad injured reserve list.