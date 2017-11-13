Aaron Jones expected to miss time with MCL injury

Getty Images

The Packers got their first win since quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone when they beat the Bears on Sunday, but not all of the news coming out of the game was positive.

Running back Aaron Jones hurt his knee during the contest and there are multiple reports that Jones is expected to miss around a month with an MCL injury.

Jones was a fifth-round pick this spring and took on a prominent role in the offense a few weeks into the season while Ty Montgomery was dealing with injured ribs. Montgomery had a 37-yard touchdown run against the Bears and will likely move back into the lead role now with Jones on the shelf.

Jones has 70 carries for 370 yards and three touchdowns on the year.