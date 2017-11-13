Aaron Jones expected to miss time with MCL injury

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2017, 12:49 PM EST
Getty Images

The Packers got their first win since quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone when they beat the Bears on Sunday, but not all of the news coming out of the game was positive.

Running back Aaron Jones hurt his knee during the contest and there are multiple reports that Jones is expected to miss around a month with an MCL injury.

Jones was a fifth-round pick this spring and took on a prominent role in the offense a few weeks into the season while Ty Montgomery was dealing with injured ribs. Montgomery had a 37-yard touchdown run against the Bears and will likely move back into the lead role now with Jones on the shelf.

Jones has 70 carries for 370 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Aaron Jones expected to miss time with MCL injury

  3. Montgomery left the game with a rib injury and didn’t return leaving Jamaal Williams the only back on Sunday.

    Don’t immediately assume Montgomery will be the feature back if he’s able to play. He’s proven he cannot handle a full workload as a running back.

  4. Not necessarily because of this injury BUT, the strength and conditioning staff should be fired in GB. WAY to many injuries year after year. I think the last time the Packers were able to keep their entire offensive line healthy for most of a season was back in the 90s.

  5. wiscypro says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:39 pm
    Not necessarily because of this injury BUT, the strength and conditioning staff should be fired in GB. WAY to many injuries year after year. I think the last time the Packers were able to keep their entire offensive line healthy for most of a season was back in the 90s.

    ***

    It all depends on the types of injuries. If players are sustaining similar injuries that aren’t a result of ligaments being torn/twisted the wrong way (i.e., knee injuries) then it really is just a stroke of bad luck. Torn muscles, though, is a different story.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!