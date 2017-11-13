Adrian Clayborn: I only have one move and it worked

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn became the fourth player in NFL history to record six sacks in a game on Sunday when he dominated Cowboys left tackle Chaz Green in a 27-7 win.

Those six sacks triggered an incentive bonus and were just 1.5 less than Clayborn’s previous career high for an entire season. Defensive tackle Dontari Poe called Clayborn’s performance “videogame-like” and quarterback Matt Ryan said Clayborn “energized” the team, but Clayborn didn’t dress things up too much.

“I only have one move and it worked,” Clayborn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

There was a little bit of variety in how the sacks materialized, but Clayborn’s speed got him past Green most of the time.

That move probably wouldn’t have worked out as well if Tyron Smith were in the lineup on Sunday, but the Cowboys didn’t have him because of a groin injury. That absence turned out to be the most significant one for a team that was also without running back Ezekiel Elliott and they’ll need him back next week if they don’t want the Eagles to make a run at duplicating Clayborn’s effort.