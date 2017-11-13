Arthur Blank: Negotiations on Roger Goodell extension are progressing

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2017, 2:47 PM EST
AP

The prospect of a contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has become a bone of contention between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and other team owners around the league in recent days as Jones has threatened a lawsuit if the deal goes forward.

One of the other team owners at the center of the conflict is Falcons owner Arthur Blank. Blank is the head of the NFL’s Compensation Committee and once added Jones to that group on an ad hoc basis, but Jones, who is no longer in that role, recently suggested Blank has misled other owners about the negotiations with Goodell.

The two men didn’t speak to each other before Sunday’s games between their teams, but the weekend did feature an ESPN report that Goodell wants $50 million a year, a private jet and lifetime health insurance for his family. The NFL called the report “nonsense” and Blank issued a statement on Monday, via Daniel Kaplan of Sports Business Journal, saying that the negotiations with Goodell are moving forward within the parameters set out earlier this year.

“The Committee is continuing its work towards finalizing a contract extension with the Commissioner, consistent with the mandate provided in the unanimous May 2017 Resolution,” Blank wrote. “Regardless of what may have been reported, the Committee is working within the financial parameters outlined to the ownership at the May meeting. The negotiations are progressing and we will keep ownership apprised of the negotiations as they move forward. We do not intend to publicly comment on our discussions.”

Public comments, anonymous or otherwise, about the Goodell negotiations and everything surrounding them have not been hard to come by recently, so that would make for a pretty major change if things did play out that way.

28 responses to “Arthur Blank: Negotiations on Roger Goodell extension are progressing

  3. I remember when ‘Not For Long’ referred to the players careers. Sad that it now applies to the league itself after Goodell has almost singlehandedly ruined it.

  6. I must admit, perhaps Jones should go the Lamar Hunt route and start a new league. Wouldn’t be that hard for him, and would have a ton of outside interest. The NFL has been corrupt for years, and fans dream of a world where things are so much different. From the definition of a catch, to pass interference spot of foul penalties, and all the way to a corrupt and inept commissioner.
    I’d watch. All you need to do is pay NCAA players > NFL rookie contracts. The young kids will go where the money is. Soon after, the veterans will jump ship.

  7. How could Goodell be negotiating from a strong position? He should probably accept whatever the League is offering before Jerry gains too much support.

    Wouldn’t it be funny if this was all a dog and pony show to get the best deal possible out of Rog.

  9. Blank: “You’re a tough negotiator, Roger. But we have one demand of our own.”
    Goodell: “What would that be?”
    Blank: “You have to let Manziel move in with you.”
    Goodell: “Okay, let’s forget about the plane…”

  10. If they give this extension to such a corrupt little worm as Goodell with all the bells and whistles he’s demanding it is nothing but a slap in the face to every fan.

  13. I said it before an I’ll say it again, something ain’t right here. These are all successful business men. While Goodell was behind the meteoric rise in revenue, the tide is turning. There is no need to negotiate now with two years left on the contract. In any other business the board would likely either wait for six months or get another CEO. They have more than enough ammo to can the guy and it’s not like he’s not replaceable. Definitely they would not re-up for another five years.

  14. Goodell must have some dirty little secrets aka the owners don’t want to let anyone else in on those secrets, which is why they refuse to fire the worst commissioner and leader in the history of mankind.

    There is no other explanation for this. He survived Ray Rice, Famregate 2 (Framegate I was offensive enough with those lies), and now he’s framing Ezekiel Elliott.

  16. I know Roger’s ask of 50$ million for his salary seems outrageous to most normal people but for an organization/industry the size of the NFL, how does it compare to the salary earned by other CEOs and executives? I have no idea, I’m just curious… It seems to me that when the top players in the league are making 25$ million, is it so ridiculous that the commissioner should make more than them?

  17. And we all thought the NFL owners were smart businessmen. Seriously like where is he going to work and get paid anything close to what he is making with the NFL? What leverage does he have? I would argue the league has taken many steps back under his leadership.

  18. Overwhelming majority if NFL fans hate Roger Goodell.

    Fan’s don’t like the current product. The fans are no-showing to games. The ratings are down. The product it very watered down. The officiating is inconsistent an borderline terrible. Nobody knows what a penalty is or isn’t anymore. Constant reviews and reviews and more reviews followed up by another commercial interruption have ruined any sort of momentum or flow to a game. The NFL keeps trying to expand outside the borders, and its not working. Nobody knows what a fines is, and whats its for. Inconsistent punishment. Botched Ray Rice, Bothched Brady, is currently botching Elliot, Botched the “anthem protests”.

    Owners = Hey, lets extend this guy and give him a raise.

  19. I’m absolutely floored that the league is seriously considering extending Goodell. I hope this is just a media distraction while they search for his replacement…

  20. The one the kills me is FREE lifetime insurance for him and his family, yet the players whom actually put their bodies and minds in harms way don’t get anything close to this.

  21. Roger that! $20 million, what value has he brought? Giants fan, Jerry Jones is the one who dramatically increased all of the other owners value with his negotiations. What has Roger done except the obvious increase of a TV contract when it comes up? Doesn’t that happen in every sport? Otherwise as the NFL ambassador he has failed and alienated both players and fans alike.

  22. dvdman123 says:
    November 13, 2017 at 3:19 pm
    And we all thought the NFL owners were smart businessmen. Seriously like where is he going to work and get paid anything close to what he is making with the NFL? What leverage does he have? I would argue the league has taken many steps back under his leadership.
    ———————————————–

    A few of them are but most are silver spoons who never worked a day in their life.

  23. I can’t believe how horrible Goodell is a very important aspect of his job… This guy is nothing but a number crunching bully and he should be demoted to a 5 foot cubicle where he can work solely on NFL finances.. He should never be heard from (or about) again publicly… EVER.

  24. who could possibly still stand with goodell? do they hear the boos at the draft? those arent ironic boos..most fans despise him & what he’s done to this league

  25. The fans should drop the nuclear option on the whole corrupt temple and just boycott one week of games. League office and owners will all ?&$& themselves. Then we demand a new front office from top to bottom. No Thursday games. And let defenses play football again. And last but not least EVERYONE has to stand for the national anthem or your sent packing.

  26. “All you need to do is pay NCAA players > NFL rookie contracts. The young kids will go where the money is. Soon after, the veterans will jump ship.”

    That and making medical marijuana legal to use when proscribed by team doctors and there would be a rush of player to the new league.

  27. I think Roger should be extended but since it’s a negotiation he has to give something in return. So give him the $ and the jet but in return he has to spend 5 minutes in a locked room with Vontaze Burfict every time he does something incredibly stupid. Sound fair?

  28. “who could possibly still stand with goodell? do they hear the boos at the draft? those arent ironic boos..most fans despise him & what he’s done to this league”

    It’s now what they hear that they care about, it’s what they $ee.

