Ben Roethlisberger rails against Thursday Night Football

He didn’t quite call it a poop fest, but Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s point was the same. He doesn’t like Thursday Night Football.

It’s miserable,” he said on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “They need to get rid of the game, I think. Just play Mondays and Sundays. It’s so tough on guys. You’re beat up, you’re banged up, it’s a very violent, physical game we play.”

The Steelers host the Titans this Thursday night.

“Both teams are going through it, so I’m not just speaking on ours,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m sure the Titans would say the same thing and everyone who’s played on Thursday night would say the same thing. You’ve got to let your body recover a little bit. Even a week, you’re not still fully recovered Sunday to Sunday. You still are dealing with bumps and bruises and things continue to build up throughout the season. When you go on such a short week, man, it’s not good. I don’t know many players that like it. It’s a tough thing to do. But we’ve got to do what the league says.”

He’s right, because the NFL Players Association already has agreed to do it this way. And as pointed out last week, disappearance of the $450 million per year generated by network broadcasts of Thursday Night Football would cost each team roughly $7 million under the cap.

While that works out to $132,000 per player, it makes more sense to consider the impact in light of proportionate cap burden. Based on a total salary cap of $167 million for 2017 and Roethlisberger’s low (relative to his total deal) cap number of $18.2 million for the current year, he accounts for 10.89 percent of this year’s cap. Which means that, as to Roethlisberger, it would mean a difference of $762,000.

Of course, that will never happen to Roethlisberger, since his numbers are locked in for the next three years — and since teams have resisted paying players based on a percentage of the cap. (As the pie shrinks, that could suddenly change.) Still, that’s a rough idea of the impact of no TNF on the highest-paid players in the game. Which is something the highest-paid players of tomorrow should consider when the highest-paid players of today decide to gripe about something that won’t affect them financially.

  8. I don’t like it simply because the teams don’t have enough time to rehash what worked/went wrong in their prior game, create a gameplan, and then practice it. The games are sloppier, and that’s before getting to banged up players and guys who sit out but might have been ready for the following Sunday afternoon.

  10. If they can’t get rid of TNF because of the revenue loss, they could at least adjust it by making the teams that play in the game have their bye week the week before. Now they won’t be able to include every team in the mix for TNF but at the very least, they could make it where the teams have at least 10 days off before the game and at the most, 11 days off afterwards. At the minimum, this would alleviate the concerns about the recovery from the previous game. The league’s argument that they should be happy with the recovery time after a Thursday game doesn’t help the preparation and recovery that the players need to play well on Thursday. If the league can’t do this, then they should scrap the whole thing.

  12. NHL players have no problems playing with 3 days or less of rest and that is just as physical of a game.

  13. I doubt Paul Allen really cares about a few million dollars when a quarter of the team drops to injury during the Thursday night game.

    Something tells me if Aaron Rodgers or some other high-profile quarterbacks got hurt in a Thursday Night their attitude would change.

  14. I think they should keep it but have the bye week before TNF. It would extend the season by a week but would mean more televised games.

  15. All the players crying about playing on Thursday night will be crying about the salary cap going down due to loss of revenue if it ends. Can’t have it both ways

  16. Okay, then at least make Thursday a B/C-League night so, teams currently ranked below No.16 are required to participate, while the “elite” teams (Nos. 1-16) can rest up more for Sunday/Monday outings. WE NEED THURSDAY FOOTBALL because there is nothing more interesting to watch on Thursday nights than NFL FOOTBALL. Yeah, baby!

  17. exinsidetrader says:
    November 13, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    You should only play on Thursday if your team is coming off a Bye-week.
    So obvious even Goodell should realize it.
    ————————

    He’s too focused on making the owners billions of dollars. He’s singlehandedly turned the NFL from a ragtag group of football teams into a multi-billion dollar sports and entertainment megacorp.

  18. “GET RID OF THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL”….
    So says the fans that watch it.
    So says the players that agreed to it, and take the money from it.

    I told my boss we should get rid of Friday work days, but I want to keep my full salary. He didn’t listen either.

  20. jmethane says:
    November 13, 2017 at 4:51 pm
    I doubt Paul Allen really cares about a few million dollars when a quarter of the team drops to injury during the Thursday night game.

    Something tells me if Aaron Rodgers or some other high-profile quarterbacks got hurt in a Thursday Night their attitude would change.
    //////////////
    Ha ha ha. Yes, the owners don’t care about money. Seriously, do you hear yourself? The entire league is run with one concept in mind. Maximize profits. Rich people want one thing. More money.

  21. The problem is that people keep watching TNF. As long as that keeps happening, it won’t go away. It’s not like the players union is going to actually man up and demand that TNF be removed in the next CBA.

    But I agree, it should end. It’s over-saturation and more importantly, it’s not reasonable to ask these guys to go out and start hitting again after only three days rest. Get rid of it or as many have mentioned, at least have teams coming off a bye playing on Thursday night.

    And as a devout hockey fan, the earlier comment from someone arguing that hockey players do the same thing on two days rest is ridiculous. Hockey is a very physical sport, but it has a tiny fraction of the hitting that goes on in an NFL game. Not to mention the players are in the 190-230 lb range vs 200-350 lb in the NFL.

  23. The sooner that people realize that the NFL doesn’t give a hoot about player safety, the better they will be.

  24. I wouldn’t call it a $450,000,000 loss in revenue. Those games would still be played on Sunday. The same fanbases would still watch the game, the same Papa John’s add will come on during replay in split screen and Papa John himself will try to make you think he cares about the equipment guy. There may be a slight revenue decrease, but not 450 million.

  25. I never blamed the NFL for having TNF. It was just more football. That’s awesome. You never know how good or how bad something is until you try it. Right? So now I think we’re finding out that 3 days rest and recovery just doesn’t work with the human body. Maybe they could have a few Thursday night games per year, and schedule them along with the team’s bye weeks. I wouldn’t be surprised if the NFL has already figured this out, and are going to eliminate TNF.

  26. “WE NEED THURSDAY FOOTBALL because there is nothing more interesting to watch on Thursday nights than NFL FOOTBALL. Yeah, baby!”

    I have not watched any NFL games the last 2 years but the Pats and the playoffs/SB. I used to watch every possible game in every slot.

    I have zero problems finding other things to do on Thursdays or Sundays/Mondays for that matter. No one “NEEDS” the horrendous Thursday product. Its just plain awful most of the time or was when I was still wasting my time on those pathetic excuses for games.

