Brock Osweiler will start again this week

After Sunday night’s 41-16 loss to the Patriots extended his team’s losing streak to five games, Broncos coach Vance Joseph said that he and his staff would watch tape of the game before deciding who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 11.

That review has been completed and the Broncos will stick with the status quo. Joseph announced on Monday that Brock Osweiler will start again.

“Brock played a solid game yesterday … in the red zone it wasn’t great, but we moved the ball,” Joseph said.

Osweiler was 18-of-33 for 221 yards, a touchdown and an interception against New England in his second straight start since replacing Trevor Siemian. It’s not hard to figure out why the Broncos wouldn’t go back to Siemian after seven starts to open the season, but Joseph was asked if Paxton Lynch was a consideration for the job.

Joseph said Lynch is still recovering from the right shoulder injury that opened the door for Osweiler’s return to Denver in the first place and is “still throwing intermediate passes, not really deep passes” as part of that recovery.