Browns get Corey Coleman back this week

Getty Images

The NFL’s last remaining winless team is getting back a key cog on offense.

Browns receiver Corey Coleman will be back on Sunday against the Jaguars, coach Hue Jackson said today.

The 15th overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, Coleman has missed more games than he’s played so far in his NFL career because of injuries. He caught six passes for 62 yards and one touchdown this season before suffering a broken hand.

The Browns are 0-9 but played one of their more competitive games in Sunday’s loss at Detroit. Perhaps the return of Coleman can make a difference and help them win at least one game down the stretch.