Bucs waive Freddie Martino to activate Mike Evans

Wide receiver Mike Evans‘ one-game, unpaid vacation has ended. The Buccaneers activated him from the reserve/suspended list after he sat out Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

The Bucs waived wide receiver Freddie Martino in a corresponding move.

The team promoted Martino from the practice squad last week to provide depth for the one-game suspension Evans received for blindsiding Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during a post-play skirmish.

Martino made two tackles on special teams Sunday.

He is eligible to re-join the Bucs’ practice squad if he clears waivers. He has spent every week of the past two seasons on the team’s active roster or practice squad.