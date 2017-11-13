Byron Maxwell is back with Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks lost an original member of the Legion of Boom for the season when cornerback Richard Sherman tore his Achilles against the Cardinals last Thursday and they’re bringing another one of them back to fill his spot on the roster.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks will sign Byron Maxwell to the 53-man roster. A report over the weekend put Maxwell, who also visited with the Falcons recently, in the mix for a return to Seattle.

Maxwell was a Seahawks sixth-round pick in 2011 and spent four years with the Seahawks. He was in a reserve role for much of the time, but parlayed a starting run in 2014 into a big deal with the Eagles as a free agent. Things did not go well in Philly and Maxwell was traded to the Dolphins last year. He started 13 games last year and two more this season before getting released.

Jeremy Lane, Shaquil Griffin and Justin Coleman should also be in cornerback mix the rest of the way for the Seahawks.