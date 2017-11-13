C.J. Beathard’s thumb expected to be fine with bye week rest

Getty Images

While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has said there isn’t a plan as to when to play Jimmy Garoppolo as of yet, the decision could have been taken out of his hands had the thumb injury sustained by quarterback C.J. Beathard on Sunday against the New York Giants been significant.

However, Beathard managed to finish the game and is expected to be fine following the team’s bye this week.

“Pretty banged up,” Shanahan said of Beathard on Monday. “He’ll be sore throughout this week. It will definitely help to let him get some rest. Nothing is broken or anything but making sure no one runs into it over the next week will help and it should be better next week.”

Beathard was injured on an 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He stayed in the game to polish off the 49ers first victory of the season, throwing for 288 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed five times for 15 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in their next game after the bye.