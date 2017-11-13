Chiefs release Roy Miller

Getty Images

The Chiefs were on a bye last week, but they still wound up in the news when defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested on domestic violence charges in Jacksonville, Florida.

Miller is accused of grabbing his wife by the hair and shoving her, pulling out a braid out of her head in the process, while their children were in the house. The Chiefs responded this weekend with a pro forma statement saying they were gathering facts, but they took a different course of action on Monday.

“We did release Roy and we’re going to move on from that,” coach Andy Reid said, via the Kansas City Star.

Miller signed with the Chiefs this year after he spent the last four years with the Jaguars. He saw action in seven games as a reserve.