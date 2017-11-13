Chiefs sign Cam Thomas to take Roy Miller’s roster spot

Getty Images

The Chiefs moved quickly to replace Roy Miller on the roster, signing veteran defensive tackle Cam Thomas on Monday, Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reported.

The Chiefs released Miller on Monday, two days after his arrest on domestic battery charges.

Thomas, 30, spent the offseason with the Chiefs. But he saw his practice reps decline after Kansas City signed Miller in early August. The Chiefs released Thomas on Sept. 2.

In 101 career games, Thomas has 114 tackles and 7.5 sacks. The Chiefs will become the fourth team Thomas has played for in eight seasons.