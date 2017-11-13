Chiefs sign Cam Thomas to take Roy Miller’s roster spot

Posted by Charean Williams on November 13, 2017, 4:43 PM EST
Getty Images

The Chiefs moved quickly to replace Roy Miller on the roster, signing veteran defensive tackle Cam Thomas on Monday, Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reported.

The Chiefs released Miller on Monday, two days after his arrest on domestic battery charges.

Thomas, 30, spent the offseason with the Chiefs. But he saw his practice reps decline after Kansas City signed Miller in early August. The Chiefs released Thomas on Sept. 2.

In 101 career games, Thomas has 114 tackles and 7.5 sacks. The Chiefs will become the fourth team Thomas has played for in eight seasons.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Chiefs sign Cam Thomas to take Roy Miller’s roster spot

  1. The Chiefs are a class act organization.
    Clark Hunt will not put up with players like Roy Miller, Zeke, etc.

    A very VERY opposite franchise compared to the Cowboys, Patriots, Steelers 49ers, and their owners who believe winning at all costs is more important than the qualities mentioned above.

  2. The Chiefs are a class act organization.
    Clark Hunt will not put up with players like Roy Miller, Zeke, etc.

    The Kansas City Chiefs will only players who possess ehthical, law abiding, responsible and role model traits. And the club has a TRUE, Zero policy towards domestic violence.

    Unlike the jerry Jones, Bobby Krafts, and Mike tomlins , who believe winning is more important than employing players that carry the traits mentioned above, and who turn a blind eye towards domestic assault and the victims

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!