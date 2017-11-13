“Clear and obvious” standard ditched again in Chargers-Jaguars game

Posted by Mike Florio on November 13, 2017, 11:00 AM EST
The “clear and obvious” standard for replay review continues to be anything but.

Two weeks after the league office utilized the pipeline to the various game sites to overturn a touchdown catch by Bears tight end Zach Miller without clear and obvious evidence that the ruling on the field was correct, the league office overturned a fumble recovered and returned by Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson for a touchdown without (wait for it) clear and obvious evidence that the ruling on the field was incorrect.

Watch every available TV angle. There’s nothing that clearly and plainly shows that Gipson was touched by a member of the Chargers offense while on the ground recovering the loose ball and before getting up to take it to the end zone for what would have given Jacksonville a late lead.

The Jaguars eventually won the game in overtime, but maybe the game wouldn’t have gone to overtime if the ruling on the field was upheld, as it should have been. Besides, the point isn’t whether the failure to apply a bright-line standard in a consistent way prolonged Sunday’s game between the Chargers and Jaguars but whether (or when) it’s going to happen again in a way that decides a key regular-season game, a playoff game, or maybe even the Super Bowl.

18 responses to ““Clear and obvious” standard ditched again in Chargers-Jaguars game

  1. It’s become clear and obvious that “clear and obvious” is interpreted by Al Riveron as clear and obvious TO ME, regardless of what anyone else might see.

  2. thank you. i’m glad national media could see that reversal was bogus! i was shocked it was overturned and they never showed what caused them to overturn it. the announcers seemed to just move on and let it go. would like some league feedback as well as to their feeling the call was correctly handled

  3. They likely overturned it based on the assumption that there was no way he could have gotten out of that scrum without being touched.

    But the way I saw it, if he had been brushed by a Charger, it was before he had clear possession of the ball.

  4. The Chargers are sadly mismanaged on and off the field. Ironic that Josh Lambo played well when the Chargers were focused on Koo..who Kan’t and couldn’t. Nick is o.k. Continued bad offensive play calling by Whizenhunt. Sad about Eckeler who is a multi faceted player. This team is now falling into disarray. Star players are becoming disgruntled. There will be no fan base in Carson. Spanos is trapped.

  5. The angle that I think overturned it was the one showing when Gipson jumped on the ball it looked like he landed on the leg of the guy who fumbled it. So as soon as he got possession he would’ve been down by contact.

    But they never did show the reply after the announcement to discuss what the replay officials might have seen.

  7. Look at that catch and fumble from the Seattle Arizona game. The guy ran 3 steps with control of the ball but fell down and it came out. So was overturned to incomplete. Al Riveron is a farce. He makes that last two look brilliant.

  9. The clear and obvious standard needs to be changed. Referees routinely allow plays to continue on the basis that replay can overturn it. Commentators frequently mention some sort of league policy where they are taught to do this. The problem that occurs is that a play that is close but that they would rule dead at the time is allowed to continue and then, if the clear and obvious standard is applied properly (which, as this article points at, it often isn’t) the call cannot be overturned even though it “probably” should have been stopped. This is a real problem in the NFL right now. Refs just need to go back to ruling a play based upon what they see on the field. Alternatively, the standard needs to be changed to a “preponderance” standard.

  14. ” it’s going to happen again in a way that decides a key regular-season game, a playoff game, or maybe even the Super Bowl.”

    The moment replay review went to Riverton and Goodell’s cronies in NYC the already corrupt / incompetent boobs running the league gained that much more control of the games.

    Corruption runs deep in Roger Goodell’s National Integrity League

  15. There should be a 30 second time limit on all replays, if you can’t make the call in 30 seconds the play stands. Replay should be used to fix the clearly blown calls, it shouldn’t be causing more controversy than the call on the field

  17. The only thing “Clear and obvious” is the NFL doesn’t want a small market team like Jacksonville to make any noise or be a potential threat to a larger market team in the playoffs. A team like the Jaguars not only has to overcome their opponent, but the referees as well.

