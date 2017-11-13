Colts want to know why Stephon Tuitt wasn’t penalized for hit on Jacoby Brissett

Posted by Charean Williams on November 13, 2017
The Colts want to know why Steelers linebacker Stephon Tuitt wasn’t penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit that has quarterback Jacoby Brissett in concussion protocol.

The Colts will send the play — a 3-yard run by Brissett — to the NFL, coach Chuck Pagano said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan.

Tuitt can expect a fine despite referee Clete Blakeman’s crew not throwing a flag. Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier had Brissett in the grasp when Tuitt dove over the pile and hit the Colts quarterback in the head.

Brissett immediately grabbed the back of his head. He did not miss a play but developed concussion symptoms after the game and was placed in concussion protocol.

Pagano again defended the team’s handling of the injury, insisting the Colts followed protocol with a team doctor and an an independent neurological consultant both clearing Brissett during the time the Steelers had the football, which included a change of quarter. The Colts released a statement Sunday that went into detail about what transpired.

The Colts are on a bye this week.

  3. Because he was a runner at that point? I swear… everyone wants protection for the QB… fine… but once he tucks that ball and runs, he’s a damn runner, his protection is limited to the slide at that point. And the slide rule should be done away with (I’ve seen this suggested by QBs on twitter too)

    If you tuck and run and a LB has you in the grasp and the whistle hasn’t blown… someone else is coming to pile on. Head, arm, back, doesn’t matter where you get hit.

    Geez… soft team wanting special treatment.

  4. Which hit? The one that wasn’t a concussion during the game, but landed Brissett in the concussion protocol immediately after the game? I’d watch how much I gripe about this, if I’m the Colts.

  7. Because it’s wasn’t a flag. He was a runner. He was past the line of scrimmage. THere is no “in the grasp” rule for a ball carrier advancing the ball past the line of scrimmage. It wasn’t a late hit and more-over, he hit in him with arm.
    Any more reasons you need Chuck? Maybe you should just keep your mouth shut after the refs handed you a free one when they deemed Frank Gore forward progress to be stopped after he fumbled the ball, while being tackled by one guy. Did you question the refs on that one?

  8. The Colts want to know why their runner, while running the ball, was tackled by the opposing team’s defense?! Goes to show you just how stupid the NFL (Non-Football League) is getting these days…

  9. The hit does not look that violent, but it is further evidence that the Steelers players are coached to use their helmet to initiate contact. The way Tuitt drops his head on the play is completely unnatural unless he is trying to make helmet-to-helmet contact. TJ Watt was penalized for dropping his head in the same fashion during a Week 1 sack of DeShone Kizer. And of course Shazier and Mitchell lead with their heads as Standard Operating Procedure. Their equipment managers must be busy repainting helmets each week.

  10. I didn’t think there was any head to head contact at first. Then I saw it in slow motion, and I still didn’t see any. Then I saw if from a different angle, and I saw some contact. The refs, in real time, don’t get to look at slow motion from three different angles. I guess the next questions is “why not”? Also, with all the penalties nowadays, I’ve noticed a lot more flopping. A guy will lay there for a second, hoping to get a flag.

  11. Jacoby – the simple reality is that while the NFL has rules to protect the QBs, a hierarchy exists and you are on the bottom rung while Brady and Rodgers are on the top. For years we have watched Tannehill take hits that would be penalties if his name was Brady. It’s all about ratings and the top tier QBs are good for TV ratings and therefore they get protected. Any concept of NFL impartiality was dropped many years ago.

  12. I saw the play. If you didn’t know the person running the ball was a QB would anything of significance be said about the hit? I’ve seen similar type hits dozens of times delivered to running backs, which is exactly what Brissett was functioning as when he got injured. As far as I know there isn’t a defenseless player rule for running backs.

