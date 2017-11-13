Colts want to know why Stephon Tuitt wasn’t penalized for hit on Jacoby Brissett

Getty Images

The Colts want to know why Steelers linebacker Stephon Tuitt wasn’t penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit that has quarterback Jacoby Brissett in concussion protocol.

The Colts will send the play — a 3-yard run by Brissett — to the NFL, coach Chuck Pagano said, via Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan.

Tuitt can expect a fine despite referee Clete Blakeman’s crew not throwing a flag. Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier had Brissett in the grasp when Tuitt dove over the pile and hit the Colts quarterback in the head.

Brissett immediately grabbed the back of his head. He did not miss a play but developed concussion symptoms after the game and was placed in concussion protocol.

Pagano again defended the team’s handling of the injury, insisting the Colts followed protocol with a team doctor and an an independent neurological consultant both clearing Brissett during the time the Steelers had the football, which included a change of quarter. The Colts released a statement Sunday that went into detail about what transpired.

The Colts are on a bye this week.