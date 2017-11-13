Curtis Samuel injures ankle; Tyler Larsen leaves with foot injury

AP

Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel injured his left ankle early in the third quarter, requiring help from trainers to hobble to the locker room. The team lists him as questionable to return.

The Panthers also lost center, Tyler Larsen, who is questionable to return with a foot injury. Starting center Ryan Kalil is inactive with a neck injury.

Cam Newton threw incomplete to Samuel in the end zone, but Dolphins safety Reshad Jones accidentally rolled over Samuel’s ankle at the end of the play. Samuel appeared as if he couldn’t put any weight on his left leg.

The Panthers scored two plays later on a 28-yard Newton pass to Devin Funchess for a 24-7 lead, and Carolina later added a 12-yard touchdown run by Cameron Artis-Payne for a 31-7 lead.

Samuel, a second-round pick, twisted his ankle in the preseason. He missed Thursday’s practice after tweaking it.

“High ankle sprains are difficult to deal with, especially for a receiver, a guy who relies on his quickness and his ability to make cuts,” coach Ron Rivera said last week, via the team website. “But for a guy like him, it’s also about learning how to manage it, and I think he’s doing a nice job trying.”

Samuel played 35 of 40 first-half offensive snaps, via Nathan Jahnke‏ of Pro Football Focus, and caught five passes for 45 yards before departing.