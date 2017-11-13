Devonta Freeman expected to miss Week 11 with concussion

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman suffered a concussion in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys and it will reportedly keep him out of at least one more game.

Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Freeman is unlikely to play against the Seahawks on Monday night in Week 11 as a result of the injury. Freeman missed a couple of weeks this summer after suffering a concussion and sustaining another one a relatively short time later may explain why there’s already an expectation that he’ll be missing next week’s game.

Freeman was taken out of the game after a hit by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens, but Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis suggested that Freeman may have been injured the week before in a loss to Carolina. Davis tweeted that Freeman was concussed in that game, but apparently thought twice about his claim because he deleted his tweet, which was captured by the Washington Post, a short time later.

Freeman was on the injury report with a knee injury last week, but there was no mention of a head injury and he was not given an injury designation for Sunday’s game. Tevin Coleman would take on a bigger share of the workload if Freeman is indeed out against Seattle.