Dolphins-Panthers inactives: Ryan Kalil only player of note not playing

The Panthers already knew they wouldn’t have center Ryan Kalil (neck) on Monday night. That’s the only Carolina player who isn’t healthy enough to play.

Tyler Larsen will start for Kalil.

Safety Mike Adams (concussion), tight end Chris Manhertz (concussion) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (ankle) are active after all three practiced fully Friday.

Carolina’s other inactives, in addition to Kalil, are defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., linebacker Andrew Gachkar, quarterback Garrett Gilbert, safety Ladarius Gunter, offensive tackle John Theus and running back Fozzy Whittaker.

The Dolphins are at full strength, with starting left guard Ted Larsen (biceps) and starting running back Damien Williams (illness) among those who will play.

Miami’s inactives are quarterback David Fales, cornerback Jordan Lucas, cornerback Torry McTyer, linebacker Stephone Anthony, guard Isaac Asiata, tackle Zach Sterup and wide receiver Rashawn Scott.