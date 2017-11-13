Eagles to sign Dannell Ellerbe

Getty Images

The Eagles had Week 10 off and they will be adding a veteran linebacker to their defensive mix when they return to work this week.

The agents for Dannell Ellerbe announced that their client will be signing with Philadelphia on Monday. He joins the team a few weeks after linebacker Jordan Hicks tore his Achilles.

Ellerbe was released by the Saints this summer after appearing in just 15 games over two seasons with New Orleans. If he’s able to stay healthy, he should find a role in the linebacking corps as the Eagles try to continue their push for a playoff spot over the second half of the season.

The Eagles will be back on the field against the Cowboys next Sunday night and their division lead grew even bigger while they were on a bye as the other three NFC East teams all lost this week.