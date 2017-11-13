Giants will evaluate season “in its entirety” before any changes

AP

The Giants’ pathetic performances against the Rams and 49ers the last two weeks led to speculation that the team might break from their usual mode of operation and fire head coach Ben McAdoo before the end of his second season on the job.

McAdoo hasn’t been fired and Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch released a statement on Monday saying that while the last two weeks have been “inexcusable,” there won’t be any move made with McAdoo, General Manager Jerry Reese or anyone else until the end of the season.

“Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are. Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward.”

That leaves McAdoo with seven weeks to make a massive course correction that gives him a case for a third season on the job.