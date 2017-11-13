Giants will evaluate season “in its entirety” before any changes

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2017, 4:06 PM EST
The Giants’ pathetic performances against the Rams and 49ers the last two weeks led to speculation that the team might break from their usual mode of operation and fire head coach Ben McAdoo before the end of his second season on the job.

McAdoo hasn’t been fired and Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch released a statement on Monday saying that while the last two weeks have been “inexcusable,” there won’t be any move made with McAdoo, General Manager Jerry Reese or anyone else until the end of the season.

“Ben McAdoo is our head coach and has our support. We are in the midst of an extremely disappointing season. Our performance this year, particularly the past two weeks, is inexcusable and frustrating. While we appreciate that our fans are unhappy with what has occurred, nobody is more upset than we are. Our plan is to do what we have always done, which is to not offer a running commentary on the season. It is our responsibility to determine the reasons for our poor performance and at the end of the year, we will evaluate the 2017 season in its entirety and make a determination on how we move forward.”

That leaves McAdoo with seven weeks to make a massive course correction that gives him a case for a third season on the job.

19 responses to “Giants will evaluate season “in its entirety” before any changes

  4. Jerry Reese’s name needs to be in this article as well.

    He consistently served Tom Coughlin hot garbage and Coughlin was able to make things work. Not always to the playoffs, but never a season like this. Reese has consistently understaffed this team and now he doesnt have a quality head coach to bail him out.

    They both need to go

  7. The Giants have gone from good to awful, while the Jags look awfully good.

    What could possibly account for such reversal of fortunes???

  8. This NEVER would have happened if you hadn’t released your Super Bowl winning coach in favor of catering to millionaire millennials that are destroying your club. The Giants are a flat out disgrace.

  9. I would give Ben McAdoo another. Just look at how few coaches have had even one playoff season in the NFL. He did it in his first year, and he was inheriting a bad team that Tom Coughlin and the front office had created.

    I’d let Odell Beckham walk because he’s not worth the contract he wants. I would try and trade Eli Manning for anything too, just to get his money off the books.

    Load up at the QB spot after that. Use your 2nd and 3rd round draft picks, and maybe see what kind of rate Sam Bradford is looking for. Give yourself flexibility with that spot.

  11. No reason to keep McAdoo because there is a zero percent chance he will turn it around. Let’s see if Spags can make chicken salad out of chicken poop.

  12. They appreciate fans are unhappy, that’s it. These guys aren’t only rich from owning this team, they are mindreaders! But they will do what they always done, blah, blah, blah. Like father like son, it was the fans back in the day that forced old man Mara to hire competent management through the league office. We aren’t there yet, but Mara is acting as arrogant as his father. Why? Cause the suckers are the season ticket holders, enjoy the rest of the season while our owners figure out what’s wrong. I’m sure they won’t conclude they fired the wrong guy, but they did. Morons.

  13. According to The NY Times playoff simulator, the Giants miss the playoffs even if they win out, and also have a 14% chance of being launched into the sun.

  15. I’ve lost all respect for ownership. 1st they build a fan unfriendly stadium and charge PSLs. From the upper deck you can no longer even read the plays names on their jerseys. They then support the commissioner full heartedly even though he is doing a horrible job. Now they can care less about this season. They are making nothing but business/money decisions and don’t care about the fans. Look at the prices for food, wish I was a Falcon fan living in Atlanta. As a lifelong Giants fan, I’m reduced to rooting against my team of misfit owners, coaches and players. The NFL sucks.

  16. They are keeping him to go 3-13 and get a top 3 pick so they can force Cleveland to trade #1 pick Sam Darnold to them for said third pick and a future 1st rounder. Sound familiar?

  18. Weak. But this might very well be true:

    matt says:
    November 13, 2017 at 4:49 pm
    Translates to: we are starting our search now and we don’t have a candidate in the organization.

    Could also be they reached out to folks not currently within the organization and could not get anyone to come in at this point.

    But McAdoo is a horrible HC. It is painfully obvious that he is not competent to be a HC. And given Reese’s track record, he likely has to go, too.

