Jamie Collins out for season with MCL injury

Getty Images

The Browns’ record can’t get any worse, but their luck still can.

Coach Hue Jackson just told reporters that linebacker Jamie Collins would miss the rest of the season with an MCL injury suffered yesterday.

“He’s one of our best players, one of our leaders,” Jackson said. “We’ll miss him but that’s football.”

The veteran linebacker was injured trying to return an interception against the Lions. He missed three games earlier this year with a concussion.

Acquired in a trade with the Patriots last year at the deadline, Collins was given a four-year, $50 million contract in January.

He’s been a part of one win as a Brow, last year’s Week 16 classic against the Chargers.