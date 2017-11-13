Jerry Jones and Arthur Blank avoid each other pregame

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 13, 2017, 6:46 AM EST
Getty Images

When billionaires arrive in the same place at the same time, they generally greet one another. It’s like a club, they probably have a secret handshake.

But for some reason (Gee, I wonder what it could be, no actually it’s obvious), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Falcons owner Arthur Blank did not chat yesterday.

“I’ve had games where I didn’t visit [with the opposing owner before a game] for whatever the reasons,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “But it’s rare.”

With the two arguing over the pending contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (and by arguing we mean threatening to sue, because that’s how they do), it’s clear the normal relations between the two were frosty.

And the Cowboys are trying to portray it as something other than Southern hospitality, as a team staffer told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that it’s customary for the home owner to seek out his guest and Blank did not.

Both were on the field during pregame warmups,

Blank’s a member of the compensation committee which will set Goodell’s future salary, and Jones has threatened to sue the league over the issue. That could trigger a number of unintended consequences.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jerry Jones and Arthur Blank avoid each other pregame

  2. Mr. Jones, Don’t be surprised that when you walk across the field to shake fellow owner’s hands, that many of them will just happen to be in the rest room avoiding you. Right now, your pettiness is just toxic for them and the League.

  3. Blank is clueless, as are most of the other owners! The NFL might be salvaged if Goodell is ousted, then maybe not. I watched one game yesterday. During that 1 game, the cameras solely focused on the players standing for the Anthem. The Cowboys are nothing new, but they made sure to show the Falcons!!! I figure Goodell used this as a PR stunt, which is really sad……….

  4. As with most things NFL, I am critical of this being an authentic dispute. IMO this situation is the result of one of the three scenarios listed below:

    1) Mr. Jones is simply trying flex his clout as leverage for unreported issue.

    2) This is a ploy by the owners during Mr. Goodell’s pay negotiations to get an owner friendly result.

    3) Combination of 1 and 2.

  6. Gee, Jerry just had his lawyer say Blank lied to his business partners. Blank is a man of integrity, I am not surprised he did not greet Jones. Where I come from, you complain in quiet with the person you disagree.

    Making his dispute personal was a great mistake that likely solidifies other owners against Jones.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!