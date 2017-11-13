Jerry Jones and Arthur Blank avoid each other pregame

Getty Images

When billionaires arrive in the same place at the same time, they generally greet one another. It’s like a club, they probably have a secret handshake.

But for some reason (Gee, I wonder what it could be, no actually it’s obvious), Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Falcons owner Arthur Blank did not chat yesterday.

“I’ve had games where I didn’t visit [with the opposing owner before a game] for whatever the reasons,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “But it’s rare.”

With the two arguing over the pending contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (and by arguing we mean threatening to sue, because that’s how they do), it’s clear the normal relations between the two were frosty.

And the Cowboys are trying to portray it as something other than Southern hospitality, as a team staffer told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that it’s customary for the home owner to seek out his guest and Blank did not.



Blank’s a member of the compensation committee which will set Goodell’s future salary, and Jones has threatened to sue the league over the issue. That could trigger a number of unintended consequences.