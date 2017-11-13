Jets “not coming up with a scenario” where they play younger QBs

Getty Images

The Jets lost to the Buccaneers on Sunday, dropping their record to 4-6 and putting them on the wrong side of the final score for the fourth time in their last five games.

That sends them into their bye week with dwindling playoff hopes, but not with an increased desire to see what quarterbacks Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg can do at the helm of the offense. Coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that Josh McCown will be the starter when they get back to work in Week 12 and will remain there as long as he’s healthy.

“I’m not coming up with a scenario right now,” Bowles said, via the New York Post. “We’re going to play the games, and we’re going to try to win each one. Josh will be our quarterback, and then we’ll go from there. … If something happens to Josh, and those two get ready to play, they’ll play.”

McCown has done nothing on the field to warrant a change as he’s led the offense to better than expected results while playing with a supporting cast that was pared of most veteran contributors over the course of the offseason. The argument to look at Petty or Hackenberg would be about 2018 and the Jets getting an idea of what they want to do at the position in the future, but that’s not an argument the Jets are making with six regular season games left to go.