John Fox says he’s not concerned about his job security

Bears coach John Fox is taking heat in Chicago today, both for the dumbest challenge of this NFL season, and generally for his 12-29 record as the team’s head coach. But Fox says he’s not feeling that heat on his seat.

Fox was asked after Sunday’s loss to the Packers if he’s worried about his job, and he said he’s not.

‘‘I’ve been doing this too long to ever worry about my job security, and I won’t start any minute going forward,’’ he said.

The thinking heading into this season was that the Bears, having signed Mike Glennon and drafted Mitchell Trubisky, probably understood that they were in a building mode and weren’t expecting Fox to have to compete for a playoff berth to keep his job. But the way the season has played out has been a disappointment, and if the Bears keep losing, Fox’s seat is going to keep getting hotter, whether he thinks so or not.