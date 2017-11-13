The 49ers have no plan for playing Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

The 49ers don’t know when recently acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will make his debut.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after Sunday’s game that speculation Garoppolo would start in two weeks, following this week’s bye, is incorrect.

“That’s not my plan,” Shanahan said. “I don’t have a plan yet. There’s no way anything you guys hear reported could be accurate, because I just told you guys our plan.”

After the bye would make sense because it would give the newcomer some extra time to prepare. But benching C.J. Beathard now wouldn’t make much sense: Beathard is coming off by far his best game, a 288-yard, two-touchdown effort in the 49ers’ first win of the season.

So it seems likely that Garoppolo will sit and wait. At some point the 49ers want to see what the guy they just spent a second-round pick on can do, but not at the cost of benching a rookie who’s playing well.