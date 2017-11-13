Marcus Mariota banged up, but should be good to go Thursday

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had a busy day against the Bengals on Sunday and he emerged from the endeavor with some aches and pains.

Head coach Mike Mularkey said on Monday that Mariota has a sore shoulder and a mild ankle sprain after Tennessee’s 24-20 victory over Cincinnati. Both body parts got plenty of use on Sunday as Mariota completed 25-of-44 passes for 264 yards, ran six times for 51 yards and was on the receiving end of four sacks.

The Titans play on Thursday, which could be problematic if either of the injuries turns out to be significant. Mularkey said that he expects Mariota to be good to go for the matchup with the Steelers, though, and the team will release their first injury report of the week later on Monday.

Tight end Delanie Walker is also expected to play despite a wrist injury and Mularkey said left guard Quinton Spain may be able to go after missing the last two games.