Matt Barkley back in Arizona, Cardinals place three on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals have some concern about quarterback Drew Stanton being healthy enough to play in Week 11, so they added some insurance to the roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed quarterback Matt Barkley as one of a series of moves. Barkley spent the entire 2015 season with Arizona without playing in any regular season games and got released at the end of the 2016 preseason. He was with the Bears after leaving the Cardinals and joined the 49ers this offseason.

If Stanton can’t go, Barkley would back up Blaine Gabbert in Houston on Sunday.

Safety Harlan Miller was also called up from the practice squad. Miller was a sixth-round pick last year and played in two games as a rookie.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries, safety Tyvon Branch and tight end Ifeanyi Momah were all placed on injured reserve after suffering season-ending injuries last Thursday against the Seahawks. The Cardinals still have one open spot on their active roster.