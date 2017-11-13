Micah Hyde calls Bills defensive performance embarrassing

AP

A streaker hit the field at New Era Stadium on Sunday afternoon and ran for about 100 yards before security was finally able to flag him down.

Given the way the day played out, it wasn’t too surprising that the naked interloper found a lot of room to run. The Saints did something that no team has done since 1941 on Sunday when they ran for six touchdowns without punting the ball once in a 47-10 rout of the Bills in Buffalo.

They piled up 298 rushing yards on the way to those touchdowns, which was the most against the Bills since 2012 and further sign that the Buffalo defense has taken a turn for the worse after a strong start to the season. They’ve given up 81 points in back-to-back losses that left safety Micah Hyde unable to sugarcoat the results.

“It is concerning,” Hyde said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “Obviously, we didn’t come out with the energy that we’re used to playing with. Simple as that. You can call it concerning just because we’re not playing our brand of football. It’s disappointing. It’s embarrassing to go out there and put that on film.”

It should be concerning for everyone with the Bills. At 5-4 with road games on tap the next two weeks and a home date with the Patriots once they return home, their playoff hopes could fall apart before we hit the final stretch of the schedule.