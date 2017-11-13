Mike Mitchell hopes to keep playing through strained soleus muscle

Getty Images

Steelers safety Mike Mitchell made an exit during Sunday’s win over the Colts on Sunday with an apparent ankle injury. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s not his ankle — and it’s not a new injury.

The source says Mitchell has been playing for the past few weeks with a Grade 1 strain of the soleus muscle.

That’s one of the muscles in the lower leg, below the calf and above the ankle. He technically has been listed as having an injury of the Achilles tendon, which is close enough to the soleus muscle to count, I guess.

The bottom line is that Mitchell may be able to return on Thursday night against the Titans, unless the injury has been sufficiently aggravated.