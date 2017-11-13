Mike Tomlin: Joe Haden is out this week, we’ll leave the light on for him

Getty Images

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday’s victory over the Colts and the injury will keep him out of the lineup for a while, but word on Sunday night was that he could be back in a few weeks

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did nothing to dispute that outlook when addressing Haden’s condition on Monday. He said Haden will not play this Thursday against the Titans, but that the team isn’t looking too far beyond that at the moment.

“We’re still in the process of evaluating Joe Haden’s leg injury,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “It could be less than we think. It could be more than we think. The reality is he’s not playing this week. We will leave him available to us in the short term until we get a better sense of what the prognosis is. If there’s a chance for him to participate with our team this year, we’ll leave that light on. But we know he’s not playing this week, and so our energies are not on those who are not playing, it’s on those who are.”

Tomlin added said that safety Mike Mitchell could play this week after aggravating a soleus muscle strain against the Colts and that tight end Vance McDonald may also be able to play after hurting his ankle.